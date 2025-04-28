History, pride and storytelling through wine in the South Okanagan

Photo: Blasted Church Vineyards Blasted Church has an interesting history.

Any history buffs or fans of unique stories can find a wealth of fun and wine at one of these South Okanagan wineries with over 20 years’ experience in the industry.

Osoyoos Indian Band’s Nk’Mip Cellars is North America’s first Indigenous owned and operated winery, having opened its doors in 2002.

Senior winery supervisor Alisha Bolger said Nk’Mip “is a proud part of the Osoyoos Indian Band’s vision of creating opportunity through sustainable economic development.”

“Since opening our doors in 2002, our mission has been to craft exceptional wines that reflect both the spirit of our land and the deep cultural roots of our people,” she said.

“Justin Hall, our head winemaker, is the first Indigenous winemaker in Canada and a proud Osoyoos Indian Band member who has been with Nk’Mip Cellars since 2003.”

And the winery is currently celebrating the opening of their newest restaurant.

“Join us at Sweetgrass, where every meal is a journey through our heritage, crafted with respect for our land, local ingredients, and connection to our cultural traditions," Bolger said.

The winery will also be offering a "Blind Wine and Cheese Pairing Experience," which Bolger describes as a “fun and educational way to challenge your palette."

It’s also the perfect way to try one of their many premium wines.

“One of our most popular wines is our Qwam Qwmt Syrah — it consistently earns awards and acclaim for its rich character, smooth tannins, and beautiful balance. "Qwam Qwmt" means "achieving excellence" in the Okanagan language, and it reflects our commitment to making exceptional wine. Another very popular wine is our Dreamcatcher, a refreshing and aromatic white blend that’s become a guest favourite for its vibrant, fruit-forward character," she explained.

And there’s plenty of other events happening at the winery this year, from Mother’s Day to the winery’s 2nd annual Fireworks Viewing Party on Jul. 1. Be sure to check out their website at nkmipcellars.com for more information.

Nk’Mip Cellars is located at 1400 Rancher Creek Rd in Osoyoos.

Head north through Okanagan Falls and you’ll find Blasted Church Vineyards, which, much like Nk’Mip Cellars, has been operating in the South Okanagan for over 20 years.

“The 40-acre estate on Parsons Road was owned and farmed under the name Prpich Vineyards prior to being sold in 2002 to the Campbell Family, who rebranded the winery to Blasted Church Vineyards. Now, 23 years later, the winery is under different management and still going strong,” said director of operations Tanya Martin in an emailed statement.

“On a cool spring morning in 1929, a small crew from Okanagan Falls set off to a deserted mining camp some 16 miles away from home. Their mission: to dismantle an old wooden church and bring it to Okanagan Falls. The plan called for a controlled blast of four dynamite sticks inside the church to 'loosen the nails.'"

The plan succeeded, and now the church stands proudly rebuilt in Okanagan Falls, hence the name Blasted Church.

"We celebrate the ingenuity of this initiative and honour these pioneers for their vision, steadfastness, and craftsmanship," Martin said.

And the grapes, which produce premium wine, come from some vines that are over 30 years old.

“Without a doubt, our most beloved wine is Hatfield’s Fuse, an aromatic, fruit forward white blend (named for Harley Hatfield who was the foreman of a crew that used the dynamite),” she said.

"It has been in the Blasted Church portfolio since 2002. Our portfolio includes a solid representation of everyday wines and unique, special wines. Under what is called our Renaissance label, we produce favourites such as Hatfield’s Fuse, Big Bang Theory, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier. Our Small Blessings series is aptly named for small production wines. Sometimes they stay in the portfolio year after year, like our Holy Moly, and some releases come and go with the supply of grapes. Our Small Blessings wines are truly a way for our winemaker Evan Saunders to express his creativity and individuality.”

The wine shop is currently open daily and the winery will be hosting its popular 7 Deadly Sins party on Jun. 21, so be sure to check out their website at blastedchurch.com for more information.

Blasted Church Vineyards is located at 378 Parsons Rd in Okanagan Falls.

Then there is Laughing Stock Vineyards, located in Penticton.

The winery, which also started over 20 years ago, was started by couple David and Cynthia Enns, both of whom worked in finance.

“The word ‘stock’ takes its name from this part of their life. They sold the winery to the Ontario Teachers Pension Fund in 2017. Since then, we’ve continued to make wines in the same space as before and continue the innovative spirit of the original brand,” explained estate manager Sebastien Lafortune.

“We produce about a dozen wines per year and we use multiple types of fermentation vessels in our winemaking. Like most wineries, we use stainless steel and French oak, but we also use concrete & clay for small production wines.”

Their flagship wine, explained Lafortune, “is a five grape blend in the Bordeaux tradition. Our first vintage was the 2003 and we recently released the 2022 to club members and this marks the 20th vintage of this wine.”

The winery is in the works of expanding their outdoor seating space for plans of hosting their “Extended Trading Hours,” for five to seven Fridays in July and August where guests can purchase a glass of wine and enjoy the views.

The winery is open daily until October with a list of other events set to start, so be sure to check out their website at laughingstock.ca or visit them in person at 1548 Naramata Rd for more information.

These are just a few of the South Okanagan wineries with interesting histories and back stories. For more information on wineries in the region and other regional fun, click here.