Third time's the charm for Helena Konanz in Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

Photo: Casey Richardson Helena Konanz accepting her Member of Parliament role.

After two previous attempts at a spot in Parliament, the third time appears to have been the charm for a Penticton city councillor.

Helena Konanz is the Conservative Party of Canada projected winner for the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

Konanz, who was defeated in the 2019 and 2021 elections, succeeded in beating near challenger Liberal Gloria Morgan, and third place follower NDP Linda Sankey on Monday.

"It's been a long stretch and I'm really excited and so honoured," said Konanz.

She was closely contested by Liberal Gloria Morgan.

"I’ll be watching closely, and I hope everyone in this riding is watching closely, and I hope that we all will be holding her to the promises that she made to this riding," Morgan said, going on to then thank her volunteers and family.

NDP candidate Linda Sankey finished a distant third. The riding, before the boundaries had been redistributed, had been an NDP stronghold for many years, held by MP Richard Cannings who retired ahead of this election.

Sankey was sad about her loss, but optimistic about the future.

"I gotta say that this whole process has been really heartwarming, getting a chance, and the privilege, to hear from voters and to hear what's on their mind, and to know that people felt so intensely moved to ensure that [Conservative leader] Pierre Poilievre's government didn't get their hands on Canada's majority," she said.

As for Konanz, she said at an acceptance speech Monday night in Penticton that "the work begins tomorrow."

The Conservative Party will not form a government.

