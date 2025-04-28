Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in contentious Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

Photo: Elections Canada It's Election Day in Canada.

It's Election Day, and in the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, it could be a shakeup.

The riding, left vacant by retiring NDP MP Richard Cannings, was historically orange in a sea of blue.

New riding boundaries this year include more of the historically blue Similkameen Valley.

Read in-depth interviews with the local candidates by clicking on their names below (Helena Konanz, Conservative, declined Castanet's request for an interview):

Polls open at 7 a.m. and run until 7 p..m. today, Monday April 28. Find out where your polling station is by checking your voting card or searching by postal code online here.

To vote, you can show a driver’s licence or any other government-issued photo identification. There are other options, as well.

Turnout was strong in the advance polls. Elections Canada said 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots over the Easter long weekend.

In 2021, voter turnout was just over 62 per cent nationwide.

Castanet will have live election night coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. We will also be updating the results locally and across the country.