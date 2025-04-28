Contentious Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding up for grabs

The Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding is up in the air as polls approach closing today.

Voter turnout has reportedly been steady.

Whether this riding will remain an NDP holdout or turn Conservative or Liberal remains to be seen.

Castanet will share updates throughout the evening in this story as soon as results are available.

Polls close in B.C. at 7 p.m., the final polls to close in Canada.