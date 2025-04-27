Motorcycle crash in Okanagan Falls sends one to hospital

Photo: File photo A motorcycle crash in Okanagan Falls sent one to hospital on April 27.

A motorcycle crash closed a section off Green Lake Road at a switchback in Okanagan Falls Sunday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., emergency crews attended to the scene wherein the single motorcycle was turned over. The driver was transported to hospital.

"He was on the road and someone must have stopped to help him. They must have sat him in a pickup truck, and then we tend to him from that point on," said fire chief Fred Dobransky with Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, and Advanced Life Support responded to the crash.

Green Lake Road was closed in both directions from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m, when crews left the scene.