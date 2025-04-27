Abandoned car engulfed in flames in Okanagan Falls during early morning hours

Contributed

An abandoned car became engulfed in flames in Okanagan Falls early Saturday morning.

At around 5 a.m., Okanagan Falls firefighters responded to the blaze at Eastside Road and Panorama Crescent.

"On arrival, the car was fully engulfed. The car had been sitting there for roughly a week or so, on (the) shoulder of the road, parked on the wrong side of the road," said fire chief Fred Dobransky with Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Residents reported waking up to the sounds of banging and small explosions.

"We woke to the sound of banging and popping, and when we went outside we saw black smoke billowing a few hundred feet up into the sky near the power lines," said nearby resident Anna Lindsay in an email.



"It was very unusual that the black lowrider sports car was abandoned on the wrong side of the road near mailboxes and an intersection for a few days — it did not look like it had been in an accident, but it did look like it had been driven hard."

When firefighters arrived, no one remained on scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Earlier in March, an abandoned RV camper went up in flames at Vaseux Lake Provincial Park between Okanagan Falls and Oliver in the early morning hours.