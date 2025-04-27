Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds Penticton press conference

Photo: Sarah Crookall NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Penticton Sunday morning.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is in Penticton Sunday morning.

Singh is holding a press conference at 9 a.m., before returning to Vancouver. The press conference can be viewed live here.

He had previously planned to attend the Vaisakhi parade in Oliver following the Penticton press conference, but his plans were changed after the horrific mass killing in Vancouver Saturday night.

Singh attended the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver on Saturday and he had left shortly before an SUV drove through the crowd, killing nine people.

“I don't have the words to describe the pain that I'm feeling right now thinking about the lives that were lost,” Singh said Saturday night. “There were kids there, there were families there.”