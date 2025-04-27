Summerland animal rescue looking for volunteers to share some love with injured cat

Casey Richardson

Huckleberry is in need of some TLC after being picked up by animal control and handed over to be cared by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said when Huckleberry was picked up, they found that he did have an extensive wound on him. Since then, he's had to remain in a cage for a couple extra weeks due to the high risk for infection.

"With that in mind, that does kind of open up an opportunity for people to come in and be his companion, to help his [healing] journey," she said. "Having some company will assist him to heal a little quicker."

The rescue believes he must have been someone's pet before he was on the street, because he is very responsive to human interaction.

If you're interested in more information on helping this furry fellow, email [email protected] attention Huckleberry