South Okanagan Tim Hortons bring the return of Smile Cookie Week with chocolate chunk cookies to support OSNS

Photo: OSNS Isla and Kaija at OSNS showing off their smile cookie plush toys in support of Smile Cookie Week

Grab a chocolate chunk Smile Cookie next week starting on Monday from Tim Hortons in support of the OSNS Legacy Foundation.

Smile Cookie Week is taking place from April 28 to May 4, offering a special cookie for $2 with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting local charities and community groups.

For the fourth year running, the South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations chose to support the OSNS Legacy Foundation, helping to sustain developmental treatment programs at the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

Nicole MacMillan, owner and operator of South Okanagan Tim Hortons, said their goal is to raise $75,000 this year, which will help them hit their $250,000 pledge.

"Our teams are ready to serve up smiles, and we’re encouraging businesses, schools, and individuals to place bulk pre-orders to help us spread joy across the South Okanagan," she added in the news release.

Last year was a record-breaking total of over $71,000 raised, so the teams are confident they can reach their $75,000 goal.

To pre-order bulk order of cookies, use the online digital order form here. Deliveries are available for two or more boxes

Otherwise purchase Smile Cookies at any Tim Hortons locations in Penticton, Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos.

Tim Hortons is still recruiting volunteers to greet guests and sell smile cookies in the drive-thru at the Fairview and Westminster locations during smile cookie week. Email [email protected] to secure your volunteer slot.

OSNS welcomes you to share your Smile Cookie photos on social media and tag @osnspenticton and @osnslegacyfoundation.