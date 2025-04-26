RDOS and FireSmart are hosting several mobile wood chipping events in the South Okanagan

Photo: File photo RDOS hosting May FireSmart mobile wood chipping events

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and FireSmart will be running their annual mobile wood chipping events in several communities throughout May.

To help residents remove flammable materials from their properties, property owners can register their address for the mobile wood chipper that will chip accepted items collected on local properties.

Residents and neighbours are encouraged to work together to limb, trim, rake, thin and haul flammable debris to the chipper.

Upcoming events are in:

Kilpoola spring chipping event and BBQ : Saturday, May 3 from approximately 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (mobile chipper only, no drop site is available). BBQ begins at 11:00 am at the information booth at the community bulletin board (Mail Box site on Richter Pass) Registration link: https://forms.office.com/r/YHP4iQmaix

Only the following items will be accepted for the wood chipper:

Branches, trees and twigs up to 12” in diameter

Shrubs and bushes such as cedars or junipers (with no roots attached)

For further information, reach out to RDOS FireSmart Coordinator Hayden Zahrawi at 250-460-0518.