Water restrictions begin May 1 for Penticton residents

Photo: File photo Stage 1 water restrictions will be in effect in Penticton beginning Thursday, May 1

The City of Penticton said stage 1 water restrictions will be in effect beginning Thursday.

The restrictions are put in place as part of annual efforts to "ensure access to clean drinking water during the dry, summer months."

The watering days are as follows:

Odd numbered street addresses may irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only.

Even numbered street addresses may irrigate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays only.

No watering on Mondays.

Townhouses and condominiums follow their street address, not their unit address. Only properties zoned RSM (Mobile Home Park) use their respective unit number in place of street address.

Watering times:

Automatic irrigation/sprinklers are permitted to run between 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. only on designated days.

Manual irrigation is permitted to run between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. only on designated days.

For tips on managing your water usage, visit penticton.ca/water.