RDOS hosting Emergency Services Show & Shine at Okanagan Lake Park next month

Photo: Mike Biden RDOS Emergency Services hosting Show & Shine event at Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday, May 31, 2025

Come down to Okanagan Lake Park next month for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Protective Services Department's Emergency Services Show & Shine event.

The free, family-friendly event will take place adjacent to the Penticton Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 31.

People will have the chance to see emergency vehicles up close and meet the people who operate them and help keep communities safe.

There will also be hands-on activities to check out.

"At 1:30 pm, look to the sky for an appearance by the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from 19 Wing Comox in Lazo, B.C. TheCH-149 Cormorant helicopter, known for its bold yellow paint and incredible search and rescue capabilities, is scheduled for a live demonstration over Okanagan Lake," the RDOS said in a news release.

"Please note, attendance by the CH-149 Cormorant depends on operational availability. If the helicopter is needed for an emergency mission, it may not be able to attend because saving lives always comes first."

The event hopes to give locals the chance to learn more about the essential role everyone plays in emergency preparedness, response, and recovery.

FireSmart, Emergency Management (EM), RDOS Emergency Support Services (ESS), and AdventureSmart will all be on-site.

The event runs on Saturday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.