South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA hosting adoption day and fundraiser events this weekend

Photo: SPCA The BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen Community Animal Centre is ready to show off some adoptable pups

Come out to two South Okanagan fun spots this weekend and meet your future furry best friend.

The South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA is hosting a double adoption day and fundraiser events on Saturday and Sunday.

Abandoned Rail Brew Co. will be hosting a Paws and Pints adoption day and fundraiser on Saturday.

"We believe in more than just crafting quality beer, we're passionate about supporting our furry friends, too. Join us on April 26 for an afternoon filled with great beer, pizza and the opportunity to meet with a few, very sweet adoptable dogs," they said in their event posting.

The SPCA will be bringing pups who are currently looking for homes between noon and 3 p.m.

Abandoned Rail said they will also be donating a percentage of sales to the SPCA, with every pint poured.

"You'll be helping to provide shelter, medical care and love to animals who deserve a second chance," they added.

"Together, let's raise our glasses and help a paws-itively awesome cause! See you at Abandoned Rail, where every sip supports our furry friends."

On Sunday, head further south to Oliver for the Barks & Barrels event at the District Wine Village.

Attendees once again have the chance to meet and greet adoptable dogs, while perusing local vendors and enjoying live music from noon to 4 p.m.

Neighbourhood Brewing, Yellow Dog Spirits and Foolish Wines will all be in the Centre Plaza offering tastings during the event.

The event is also a pet food drive for the BC SPCA Food Bank.

Here are some tips from the SPCA on the right way to greet a dog:

Ask permission from the handler

Orient yourself at a 45-degree angle from the dog.

Get low – sit or kneel so that you aren’t looming over the dog. If you have a child with you, squat with them to help prevent them from being knocked over.

Avoid eye contact. Prolonged eye contact can be interpreted as a threat

If you have treats and it’s okay with the pet parent, toss the dog a treat.

If the dog approaches you, slowly move toward petting them. No rushing!

Don’t pet the dog on the top of their head. Stick with the chest, sides, or chin.

Pet the dog calmly, with smooth, fluid movements.

After petting a dog two or three times, stop and see what he does. Does the dog stay there and want to be petted again, or does he move away? Keep petting if he’s interested; stop if he isn’t.

On May 10, come by the SPCA for their annual Open House, which features shelter tours, yard sale, youth activities, bake sale, meet AnimalKind trainer Sandy Wei of Wei with Tails and more.