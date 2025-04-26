80 childcare spaces coming to Penticton

Photo: Contributed Penticton council approved a 15-year lease agreement with the YMCA of the Southern Interior for the Power Street Child Care Centre,

The City of Penticton’s commitment to create hundreds of new childcare spaces in a multi-year plan continues to be on track.

On Tuesday, Penticton council approved a 15-year lease agreement with the YMCA of the Southern Interior for the Power Street Child Care Centre, which will be located at 325 Power Street as the latest addition to the Penticton Community Centre.

The multi-million dollar facility, that is scheduled to officially open in late 2025 once ongoing construction is completed, will create 80 new childcare spaces.

The City of Penticton, in partnership with the YMCA, is expanding the site of the former Bugaboo University. When complete, it will add 12 spaces for children under age three, 44 spaces for three-year-olds up to kindergarten age, and 24 spaces for school-aged kids.

The Power Street Child Care project is being supported with a $3.9 million grant from the Province.

Jamie-Lloyd Smith, social development manager for the city, was joined by Kelsey Johnson, general manager of community services, to update the progress of the new centre, during a presentation to council Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a project we’ve been working on for a couple of years,” said Smith. “We’re really excited that it’s going to bring 80 new childcare spaces to our community.”

Smith introduced two senior managers from the YMCA, which has signed a deal with the city to provide operational and managerial services to the new childcare centre once it opens in a few months and over the next 15 years.

“I think it’s just really important to acknowledge their presence, but also just the support they’ve played on getting us to this place,” said Smith.

“I can certainly say that Ms. Johnson and myself are not childcare operators. We’ve learned so much from the experts who do the work everyday to make sure that we do this project in a really good way and to support families and community.”

The former Bugaboo University offered child rearing services to members of the community, but it wasn’t a licensed childcare centre, she said.

“Several years back, we kind of identified it as an opportunity to look at that space and to see what we could do to bring a proper licensed childcare centre to community,” said Smith.

Back in the spring of 2022, staff got direction from council to look at issuing an expression of interest to look at expanding the Penticton Community Centre and to find a successful childcare operator and eventually the YMCA of the Southern Interior was selected, she said.

Over several months, the city and YMCA formulated a Memorandum of Understanding on how the childcare centre would be run, who would be responsible for applying for provincial funding and other key operational factors, she said.

“Ultimately, that’s what got us approximately $3.9 million from the provincial government to build this new centre.”

Construction on the new addition to the community centre started in 2024 and has continued into 2025, which allowed the city to work on the details of forming a 15-year lease agreement with the YMCA to operate the childcare, said Johnson.

The city will be responsible for structural repairs and maintenance, while the YMCA will be responsible for janitorial services, light interior maintenance and a proportionate share of real estate taxes, said Johnson.

For the entire 15-year lease agreement, the YMCA is expected to continue to run the space strictly as a licensed childcare centre.

As part of the grant funding from the province, the childcare centre will be able to use $165,000 for the purchase of a new 24-passenger van to support the operations and programming of the childcare centre.

The city will use the funds to procure the passenger van, but the YMCA will be the registered owner. This ensures the YMCA will be able to acquire the appropriate vehicle insurance, retain all responsibility for the maintenance and inspection of the vehicle.

Recognizing a growing need for options, the City of Penticton created its Child Care Action Plan in 2021 with a commitment to create a total of 722 spaces by 2030, said Smith.

Child care continues to be a priority in the city’s social development framework, said Smith.

“What I am very happy to report on is this project, including our past Edmonton Avenue Childcare Centre, which brought 116 spaces, and then the onslaught of new spaces coming with School District 67, we’re actually about 60 per cent of our target, which is pretty significant for actually only four or five years into the plan.”

The annual lease rate will be $43,000, that will be adjusted by the Consumer Price Index once a year, said Johnson.

“This represents approximately 85 per cent of market rate,” she said.

Because the building will be new and efficient, staff is estimating monthly utility bills will only be $200 a month for three years, said Johnson.

Annual maintenance costs will be approximately will be $24,000.

Over the 30-year life of the building, it’s estimated the city will need to put aside $2 million in assets to replace it three decades down the road, said Johnson.

Council unanimously supported a motion to sign the 15-year lease agreement with the YMCA, have the city purchase the new passenger van and then transfer ownership to the YMCA.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative