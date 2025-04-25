Annual Spring Plant Sale at Summerland Ornamental Gardens set for start of May

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens The Summerland Ornamental Garden team is expecting to see a great growing year, hosting their annual Spring Plant Sale next weekend.

The Summerland Ornamental Garden team is expecting to see a great growing year, hosting their annual Spring Plant Sale next weekend.

"After a very cold winter in 2024 followed by a generally less than average growing season, 2025 is shaping up to be a much better year for gardeners," the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens Society (FOG) said in a news release.

"The Spring Plant Sale at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens is the perfect place to start your best garden ever."

The sale takes place May 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their 15 acre garden.

Each year the event acts as the major fundraiser for the non-profit community volunteer group that works to preserve and maintain the gardens.

The gardens have been cared for by the FOG since 1991 when Agriculture Canada — now Agriculture Agri-food Canada (AAFC) — phased out their horticulture program.

Showcasing ornamental horticulture, natural and man-made landscapes as well as heritage preservation in the community, the gardens have remained a special place in the South Okanagan.

The society relies on memberships, donations and fundraisers to fund its activities.

The organization is largely volunteer-based, with just two paid gardeners and a plethora of others who donate their time.

"Under the society’s stewardship the gardens now showcase a Xeriscape Garden and Butterfly/Pollinator’s Garden along with maintenance and water wise conversion of the expansive garden featuring David Austin and Canadian-bred roses, unique trees, flowers, wildflower meadows and meandering paths," they added.

On sale will be a wide variety of annuals, perennials, vegetables, tomatoes and drought-tolerant plants.

Thanks to more greenhouse space a much larger number of plants will be available than in previous years, including, roses from the garden’s collection of Canadian-bred hardy varieties. The Xen Nurseries will also have their plants available.

Master gardener’s will be on site during both days to answer any questions along with the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society dispensing information on invasive plants.

More information is available at www.summerlandgardens.org