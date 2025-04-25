Penticton Spring Market returns this weekend with over 100 makers, creators, and crafters

Photo: File photo Craft Culture Spring Market returns to Penticton on April 26 & 27

The Penticton Spring Market features a fresh vendor lineup this weekend, selling handmade goods, jewelry, self-care products, gourmet food, and more.

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday with more than 100 makers, creators, and small businesses together at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Craft Culture Events said in their news release that the market is a celebration of local talent and creativity.

This year, the first 50 customers through the doors on Sunday morning will receive a swag bag filled with samples and products donated by participating vendors.

"It’s a fun way to kick off the final day of the market and a great incentive to arrive early."

Attendees can also enter prize draws, with the grand prize of a $1,000 Visa gift card. Over 20 additional prizes have been donated by the vendors.

"With beautiful spring weather in the forecast, it’s the perfect weekend to plan a road trip to Penticton. In addition to the market, visitors can enjoy a variety of great local restaurants, patios, and craft breweries nearby, making it easy to turn the market visit into a full day of fun."

The Penticton Spring Market is on Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 at the door and kids 15 and under get in free.

For more details and a full vendor listing, visit www.craftculture.ca.