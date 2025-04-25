SOWINS Pop-Up Thrift Shop stocked with more than 3000 items for Saturday's event

Photo: stock image South Okanagan Women in Need Society ready for upcoming pop-up thrift shop fundraiser

Saturday will be a special day to find hidden thrifted gems and support the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

The SOWINS Pop-Up Thrift Shop will directly support the work SOWINS does in the community, helping women, youth and children escape from situations of domestic abuse and violence.

"We’re incredibly grateful to The Standard for generously donating their space for the day, and we’ve been blown away by the amazing donations we've received from community members," SOWINS shared in a new release.

"We’ve carefully priced everything to keep it fair and accessible, so everyone can shop quality items at great prices. With over 3,000 clothing pieces in a wide range of sizes, there’s something for everyone."

Just around the corner, Soe Cafe is offering 10 per cent off all coffee purchases on Saturday for Pop-Up thrifters who show proof of purchase from the event.

"Every bit of support makes a difference, and we’d love to see our community come out and shop with us this Saturday!

SOWINS Pop-Up Thrift Shop runs on Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m . to 3 p.m. at The Standard, which is located at 124 Estabrook Avenue in Penticton.