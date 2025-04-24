Prime minister candidate Jagmeet Singh spending election day eve in South Okanagan

Photo: Contributed Jagmeet Singh in a file photo

Canadian prime minister candidate Jagmeet Singh will make one of his final campaign stops in the South Okanagan.

Jagmeet Singh, NDP leader, will hold a rally in Penticton on Sunday, April 27.

The public is welcome to join the rally at the Dragonboat Pub from 9 to 10 a.m.

Singh will be supporting local NDP candidate Linda Sankey, who hopes to be elected as the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay Member of Parliament.

While the boundaries of this riding are newly-formed, its bulk has been NDP for more than a decade.

Sankey hopes to keep it so. Singh's presence so close to the election is an ostensible indication the party thinks this is a contentious riding.

"To have the leader here, absolutely it means that we're in a tight race with the Conservatives, and that they brought in the leader clinched the win in 2019 and 2021 [for MP Richard Cannings], and we're hoping it does the same this time around," said Tina Lee with the local NDP campaign.

Singh is also expected to attend Vaisakhi festivities in Oliver following his Penticton rally.

General election day is Monday, April 28.