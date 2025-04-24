Summerland orchardist named new executive director of BC Fruit Growers’ Association

Photo: BC Fruit Growers' Association Adrian Arts of Summerland is the new executive director of the BC Fruit Growers' Association.

A Summerland Orchardist is the new executive director of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association.

Adrian Arts, a registered professional agrologist, has over a decade of experience in the tree fruit sector. Most recently, he served as regional manager for the Southern Interior with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

BCFGA says Arts played a pivotal role in securing over $100 million in new investments for the B.C. agriculture sector.

“2024 was a year of multiple crises, from the devastating freeze to the closure of BC Tree Fruit Cooperative, said Peter Simonson, president of the BCFGA. “I am very proud of the work BCFGA accomplished last year, but the fact remains that we are still in a dire situation.

"We are at risk of losing both the tree fruit industry and family farming in the Okanagan and there is so much work to be done. Adrian is joining the BCFGA at a critical time, and we are confident that he is up to the challenges ahead.”

Arts takes over the role effective May 22. He replaces Melissa Tesche, who has been serving as the organization’s general manager and recently moved to a new role with the Okanagan Basin Water Board. Glen Lucas was general manager for 26 years until his retirement in 2024.

In addition to his government service, Arts has held key positions with the Climate Action Initiative, the New Tree Fruit Varieties Development Council, the BC Institute of Agrologists and the Water Stewardship Council of the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

Arts said he’s excited to hit the ground running.

“I know how hard growers are working, and the challenges we face. I understand what’s at stake. I am committed to supporting our members, and leading with purpose, working together with industry and government to deliver lasting support for B.C.’s tree fruit growers. We’re stronger together, and I’m here to help turn that strength into results.”

The BC Fruit Growers’ Association has been advocating on behalf of the industry since 1889.