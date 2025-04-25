Summerland museum shares a look back at some boy scouts enjoying the outdoors in 1948

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Summerland museum shares a throwback to a group of boy scouts in 1948

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society headed back to spring of 1948 this week, to share a look at some boy scouts in the great outdoors for a hiking adventure.

The museum said that in this photo, Ross Tingley, Les Bingham, and Terry Coggan were taking a break from their trek to enjoy a hearty lunch on the mountain side.

"This photograph is a testament to the spirit of camaraderie, exploration, and resilience that the Scouts embodied, they said in their post.

On the left is Tingley, who would have been on the close to graduating from Mr. MacDonald’s Grade 8 class.

In the middle is Bingham, who would be a part of the largest contingent of any Canadian Scout Troop at the time in the following year at the first Canadian Jamboree, according to the museum.

"Les’ dedication to both scouting and sports—including being part of the Summerland High School’s Senior Soccer Team in 1949—offers a glimpse into the dynamic lives of these Scouts."

On the right is Coggan, whom the museum said details about him remain sparse.

"This snapshot from the past encourages us all to embrace the outdoors, foster friendships, and cherish those sunny spring days. Whether it's a hike in the hills, a picnic in the park, or simply a stroll through downtown, there's no better way to celebrate the season than by connecting with nature—just like the Scouts in 1948."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.