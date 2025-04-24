Penticton council hosting open house with eye on Nanaimo Square, Esplanade

Photo: Castanet file photo City Hall in Penticton.

Penticton city council will be hosting an open house aimed at allowing residents to ask their questions of their elected officials.

On Tuesday, May 6, the public is invited to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre between 4 and 7 p.m.

“This is a casual, family-friendly opportunity for residents to meet their members of council, including newly-elected Councillor Jason Reynen. Information about emergency preparedness, revitalization projects, housing updates and more will be presented,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

“We want to hear all voices from our community, so we’re offering kids activities to help parents participate too.”

There will be information on how to build your own grab-and-go kit, as well as a handout on emergency preparedeness.

There will also be a discussion as to the future of Nanaimo Square, and potential future land use options for the Esplanade Park area, both of which have historically been areas that attracted unhoused populations and, in some cases, criminal activity.

No registration is required for the open house.