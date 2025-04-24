Penticton theatre company opening 'The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals'

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Cat's Paw Productions' 'The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals'

If you think you hate musicals, you might be wrong — this Penticton show may change your mind one laugh at a time.

Cat's Paw Productions is thrilled to be opening their latest show "The Guy who Didn't Like Musicals," a comedy-sci-fi mix of fun.

The show follows an everyday man who, following a mysterious meteor strike, discovers his world has turned into a musical.

"It's very funny. It's quite irreverent humour, it's got some really catchy songs, very upbeat and fun, and it's just a lot of fun. It's really entertaining," said director Dawn Bassett.

The cheeky show features a cast and crew of local B.C. talent, including Bassett herself.

"I've been doing theatre for, I don't know, forever, but I am involved with five different companies in the Penticton area," Bassett said, explaining she has played pretty much every role in theatre production that one could imagine.

"Directing is my favourite, and this is the first time for me directing a musical with this many people, and I'm so grateful for it. It's been a huge privilege to get to do that for this company in particular, because I love them so much, and we have such a great time," Bassett said.

And given the title of the show, should someone who doesn't like musicals come see it?

"I would say they would want to come see this one. Because unlike what most people think of traditional musicals, I think there's a little bit of something in this for everyone," Bassett said.

"So if you like to nerd out about musicals, you'll love it, if you like to nerd out about sci-fi, you'll love it, if you don't like musicals, you'll identify with [the lead character Paul], and you'll find it funny, and you'll love that too."

She describes the show as upbeat, with rock and pop-oriented music, and a lot of heart from the local talent which has been working hard since January to get the show up and running.

"It makes fun of itself. And I think there's something in that for everybody to like. Maybe you'll leave and you'll like musicals," Bassett said.

The show opens tonight, Thursday April 24, at Tempest Theatre. More information including tickets can be found here.