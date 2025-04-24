Summerland kicking off the $8.5M Wharton Street Revitalization Project

Photo: File photo Wharton Street Infrastructure Renewal Project begins on Monday, with construction until November

Summerland is starting their first major initiative under the Downtown Neighbourhood Action Plan, beginning with the Wharton Street Revitalization Project.

The district said the $8.5 million investment is "focused primarily on critical infrastructure renewal in the heart of our community."

Work will be done to upgrade aging infrastructure above and below ground, with improvements to water, sewer, stormwater, and electrical systems.

Roadway and pedestrian infrastructure will also get redone, along with reconfiguring parking and traffic flow for better downtown functionality.

There will be an additional of all-season public washroom and improving public spaces to "support a more functional and community-oriented downtown core."

Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday and will continue through November 2025.

"The district acknowledges that construction will temporarily impact residents, businesses, and visitors," they said.

"Anticipated disruptions include: restricted access to driveways and rear entrances, increased noise and dust, traffic delays and detours, and temporary parking changes."

The district said due to the construction in and around Memorial Park, some community events traditionally held there may be relocated.

For those wanting more details, a construction information and awareness session will also be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre.

"This infrastructure renewal project is a key step in preparing Summerland’s downtown for the future — supporting growth, resilience, and reliable service delivery for years to come. The district thanks the community for its patience and cooperation during this essential work."

Updates will be available at www.whartonstreet.ca and on the District’s Facebook page.