Wildfire held near Susap Creek at Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band A wildfire in the Lower Similkameen remains held.

A wildfire on North Chopaka Road near Susap Creek at the Lower Similkameen Indian Band is currently held.

"Smoke and flames will continue to be visible from Highway 3, across the valley from our LSIB offices [...] into the day," reads an LSIB social media post.

"LSIB resources continue to monitor and intervene where necessary to hold the containment lines and prevent further spread, while letting all of the fuels inside the fire lines be exhausted."

In an initial notice on Monday, LSIB said there was no danger residences nor personnel.