Photos: Beautiful sandhill cranes stop for a dip at South Okanagan lake

Photo: Kathy Green
Sandhill cranes rest at South Okanagan Lake on April 17.
A flock of red-capped sandhill cranes were recently captured resting at White Lake between Okanagan Falls and Oliver.
On April 17, Kathy Green spotted them in the early morning.
"Watched them for almost an hour before they all flew up, circled and gained altitude and headed out," Green said on social media.
Others said they witnessed large, loud flocks flying overhead in the Fairview area of Oliver.