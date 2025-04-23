258738
Photos: Beautiful sandhill cranes stop for a dip at South Okanagan lake

On April 17, Kathy Green spotted them in the early morning.

"Watched them for almost an hour before they all flew up, circled and gained altitude and headed out," Green said on social media.

Others said they witnessed large, loud flocks flying overhead in the Fairview area of Oliver.

