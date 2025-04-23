Penticton Indian Band joins pushback against UBC lawsuit over land acknowledgements

Photo: Kathy Michaels UBC Okanagan campus.

The Penticton Indian Band has added its voice in objection to an ongoing legal battle that involves Indigenous land acknowledgements.

A legal petition was filed in early April on behalf of several professors and graduate students on both Vancouver and Okanagan University of British Columbia campuses calling for the school to stop engaging in Indigenous land acknowledgements as well as what they deem to be political activity that limits academic freedom and violates legislation requiring UBC to be non-political.

“The use of the term ’unceded’ is inherently political,” the petition reads.

“The declaration that land is unceded is often considered synonymous or closely affiliated in meaning with the assertion that the territory of Canada is ’stolen land’ and that the speaker, at least to some degree, and in this respect, does not recognize Canada as a lawful or legitimate state.”

Within days, the Okanagan Nation Alliance fired back,

"The recognition of unceded Syilx Okanagan land is not a political maneuver; it is an acknowledgment of historical truths and legal realities,” Chief Clarence Louie, chair of the Chiefs Executive Council said in a media release.

“Attempts to silence these acknowledgments are attempts to erase Syilx Okanagan presence and rights.”

Now, the Penticton Indian Band has publicly agreed.

"This disrespectful petition represents a blatant disregard for truth, reconciliation, and an insult to all syilx people," said Chief Greg Gabriel of the snpink’tn [Penticton] Indian Band, in a press release.

"Our rights to our ancestral lands, granted by our Creator and maintained through our ongoing caretakership since time immemorial, have never been ceded. Recognizing this truth is neither political nor negotiable — it is essential to reconciliation and respect."

The Penticton Indian Band now hopes UBC will do what is, in their eyes, the right thing, and denounce the "regressive" petition which was made by professors Andrew Irvine, Brad Epperly, Michael Treschow, Christopher Kam, and graduate student Natham Cockram.

"Reconciliation requires truth," said Chief Gabriel.

"We stand firm against attempts to erase or deny our inherent rights and history. UBC must act now to reinforce its commitment to truth, justice, and respect for Indigenous Peoples."

UBC representatives have previously made clear to Castanet that they will not provide comment as the matter is before the courts.