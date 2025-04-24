Penticton earns thumbs up from bat conservation group

Photo: Contributed A B.C. bat in a file photo.

The City of Penticton is now a certified "Bat-Friendly Community," as per a B.C. group's guidelines.

"This certification underscores our commitment to preserving local wildlife and fostering a harmonious environment for all species," said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

The city has installed bat boxes and guano catchers to provide roosting opportunities for bats in recent years, as well as "developing and promoting educational resources such as the Bat Edu-Kit and Batpack," all in an effort to promote awareness and protection of local bats, which are a cornerstone species.

“We are delighted to recognize Penticton as a certified 'Bat-Friendly Community,'” said Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, Okanagan region coordinator with BC Community Bat Programs.

“This achievement highlights the city's dedication to bat conservation and the protection of vital habitats that support these important species."

Penticton council also proclaimed April 17, 2025 as "Bat Appreciation Day," and Oct. 24-31, 2025 as "National Bat Week."

There will be a "Bat Ambassador Training Workshop" on June 14, 2025 which will be open to the public. More details will be provided later.

