Drivers get heated at pumps over cheap gas promotion in South Okanagan

Photo: Sarah Crookall Gen7 Fuel gas stations offer discounted gas on April 23.

Eager drivers lined up in droves for discounted gas at South Okanagan Gen7 Fuel pumps Wednesday afternoon, and in some cases, exchanges got heated.

The newly-opened Indigenous-owned gas stations were offering $1 per litre at three locations in Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos, celebrating their grand opening event.

A flash sale took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m in Oliver and Osoyoos, and from 12 to 3 p.m. in Penticton, offering the discounted price.

The sale was announced roughly an hour before prices dropped.

Many customers learned of the sale on short notice through social media, which seemingly revved up those waiting in long lineups.

Gen7 Fuel Osoyoos staff told Castanet that loud verbal altercations were heard during the short sale window.

Several people were seen filling up gas cans in addition to their fuel tanks, and lines were roughly a 15-minute wait or more at peak times.