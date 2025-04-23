261363
Penticton  

Jobs promised in Castlegar, Penticton after influx of funds for mass timber

The B.C. provincial government has announced new investments into mass timber operations, including two locations in the Southern Interior.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, the province announced $11M in funding for four forestry-sector capitol projects in the province, including in Penticton and Castlegar.

"The projects are helping B.C.-based forestry-product manufacturers grow their businesses by constructing new production facilities, purchasing new equipment and adding new high-value product lines, while creating and protecting hundreds of jobs," reads the press release.

In Penticton, Greyback Construction Ltd. will receive up to $235,000 to "renovate a former mill site and purchase equipment that will vertically integrate and streamline production of prefabricated exterior walls and floors," which will expectedly create 12 new jobs and build homes faster.

In Castlegar, Mercer Celgar Limited Partnership, a kraft pulp mill and biorefinery working with BC Hydro, will receive up to $1.75M to "modernize its small-log line and install equipment capable of processing smaller-diameter logs and a wider range of low-grade fibre."

That is expected to create more than 400 jobs at the facility, which will make it one of the largest employers in the region.

Facilities in Nelson and Langley, Spearhead Timberworks Inc. and Westlam Industries Ltd. respectively, will also receive funding.

"British Columbia’s forestry companies and workers show what innovation, craftsmanship and hard work looks like,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests.

“Spearhead, Westlam, Mercer Celgar, Greyback Construction, and many, many more across the province are stepping up and investing in their workers and their communities, and we’re right there with them. The Manufacturing Jobs Fund creates jobs, strengthens supply chains and supports people in their incredible work around this province."

