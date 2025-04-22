Three schools slated for closure in Summerland, Penticton to host legacy events

Photo: Contributed School District 67 closing three schools in Penticton, Summerland this year.

Three elementary schools in the Okanagan-Skaha school district will be closing permanently this year, and the schools are inviting the community to help celebrate their legacies.

The school board voted in April 2024 to close Carmi, Parkway and Giant's Head elementary schools as part of their long-range facilities plan, citing decreasing trends of enrolment and future projections.

The schools will officially close in June 2025 and the buildings will be up for potential lease as a revenue stream for the district.

In the meantime, the Parental Advisory Committees at each school are putting together a celebration at each location.

Carmi has been operating since 1952, Giant's Head since 1974 and Parkway since 1976.

The events, which will feature games and food for purchase, are on the following dates:

June 17 Carmi Elementary School – 5 to 7 p.m.

June 18 Parkway Elementary School – 4 to 7 p.m.

June 25 Giant’s Head Elementary School – 5 to 7 p.m.

“The Board of Education is deeply grateful to the Parent Advisory Committees for their dedication and hard work in planning the school legacy events. Your commitment to our school communities is truly commendable, and we appreciate all that you have done to make these events a success." said board chair James Palanio in a press release.

Carmi and Parkway Elementary Schools will also have legacy clothing available for purchase. Anyone interested can learn more by clicking here for Carmi and here for Parkway.

"Parkway and Carmi PACs are fundraising for these events and are grateful for any contributions that can be made. All funds raised will go towards supporting the legacy events, as well as events to bring together the new school communities of KVR Elementary and Skaha Lake Elementary schools in the 2025-2026 school year," reads the press release.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact [email protected] or [email protected].