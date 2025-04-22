Penticton's marketing group launches 'No Tariffs on Fun' campaign

Photo: Contributed Visit Penticton

Penticton's tourism marketing organization has chosen to combat the current cross-border political climate by announcing a "No Tariffs on Fun" marketing campaign.

"Right now, the world feels very transactional," said Thom Tischik, executive director of Visit Penticton, in a press release.

"But here in Penticton, the things that matter most - that feeling of accomplishment after biking the KVR trail, the hospitality you feel at any of our incredible businesses, or the pure peace and recharge you get off the lakes on a morning stroll - these are gifts we gladly give all our visitors."

Visit Penticton is a government-funded organization with a goal of promoting the city to visitors.

This particular initiative is aimed directly at travellers throughout BC, Alberta, and the Pacific Northwest who are having second thoughts about travelling across the U.S. border but still "crave meaningful escapes," according to the press release.

"The 'No Tariffs on Fun' campaign aims to champion Penticton as the destination to find irreplaceable experiences that money can't buy, and borders can't tax," reads the press release.