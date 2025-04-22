Landslide warning cancelled for Ashnola area of Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Photo: LSIB A landslide warning has been cancelled for the Chopaka area from April 21 to 23.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has cancelled its landslide warning for the Ashnola area of Similkameen Country.

At 6:15 p.m. Monday, the LSIB rescinded the notice after rainfall fell back under risk thresholds. The warning was initially set for 1 p.m. Monday to early Wednesday morning.

LSIB noted that it didn't receive any feedback of concern from residents.

"Thank you for your vigilance, patience, & your efforts in making sure that all areas remain safely under watch," reads and LSIB social media post.