Landslide warning cancelled for Ashnola area of Lower Similkameen Indian Band

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has cancelled its landslide warning for the Ashnola area of Similkameen Country.

At 6:15 p.m. Monday, the LSIB rescinded the notice after rainfall fell back under risk thresholds. The warning was initially set for 1 p.m. Monday to early Wednesday morning.

LSIB noted that it didn't receive any feedback of concern from residents.

"Thank you for your vigilance, patience, & your efforts in making sure that all areas remain safely under watch," reads and LSIB social media post.

