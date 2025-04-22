Video: Parasitic wasp kills and carries large spider in Oliver

indigoskookum

A parasitic wasp was captured dragging away large spider prey near McKinney Road in Oliver over the weekend.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Lydia Sage was setting up to film a music video when she saw the two insects moving roughly 20 feet away from her.

"It caught my eye because of how large it was, and the way it was lurching in an unnatural movement. When I saw what it was I immediately grabbed my phone, because I had never before seen a spider wasp in person," Sage told Castanet.

In her video, the wasp can be seen carrying the much-larger spider across the ground for nearly four minutes.

"I feel bad for the spider. I didn't even know we had parasitic wasps here in B.C.," Sage said in the video.

Sage added she was going to film sitting on the ground, but changed her mind after her encounter with the harsher side of nature. She noted the wasp was very strong and becoming defensive, so she decided to leave it alone.

According to the province, various parasitic spiders have been spotted in Okanagan orchards since at least 2009.

However, many parasitic wasps are considered beneficial because they kill other insects and mites.