Landslide risk detected for Chopaka area of the Similkameen

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band A landslide warning has been issued for the Chopaka area from April 21 to 23.

There's a landslide risk in the Chopaka area of Similkameen Country, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band says.

"The weather monitoring has shown that the system has arrived and may have the ability to drop more precipitation onto the area, stretching from Sintlehahten Creek (across the river from Cawston Creek) right down past the international boundary with the United States," LSIB said in a social media post.

From 1 p.m. Monday to early Wednesday morning, the warning will be in effect.

"While the precipitation ends earlier, the slopes are still trying to absorb that precipitation," LSIB said.

People in and around the Chopaka area should look out for excessive rain and water flows, dirty water, and the slowing or stoppage of water.

"Remember that after the rainfall, the moisture will still take time to be absorbed into the ground, so even though the rainfall might have slowed down, or even ended, the slopes will still be vulnerable to movement," LSIB said.

If residents notice any of the above or landslide activity, they are asked to notify LSIB.