'Tis the season for wine crawling in Penticton

You’ve (more than likely) tried pub crawling, but 'tis the season for wine crawling!

The Naramata Bench boasts some of the best South Okanagan wineries, all located within minutes of each other.

Hit the road and make your first stop at Ruby Blues Winery, located at 917 Naramata Rd in Penticton – with the funky VW van out right, you can’t miss it!

“Our tasting fee is a smile,” said owner and operator Prudence Mahrer. “We are happy that customers spend their time with us and we do not want to charge them, instead we are (treating) them with a super welcoming, fun experience.”

Having originally opened Red Rooster Winery with her husband 30 years ago and then selling it in 2003, Mahrer is what she likes to call a pioneer in the industry – and it shows, with Ruby Blues being voted one of the three best wineries and tastings rooms for the last 10 years.

“This year’s star in our portfolio is our 2024 Peace, Love and Bubbles in cans,” said Mahrer of what’s new on the wine tasting menu.

The wine, made with 100 per cent Naramata grapes, is a rarity after the “devastating deep freeze” of last year.

“We went out there and scraped every single berry out of eight vineyards on the Bench to produce this super rare 2024 Peace, Love and Bubbles in cans,” said Mahrer. “As a wine collector…. This is as rare as it can get!

“We released it and are over the top proud of what we did!!!”

Ruby Blues flagship wines, the Red Stilettos and White Stilettos, are “super nice fruit forward wines for all pallets,” so be sure to stop by, grab a bottle (or two!) and enjoy it in the winery’s picnic area – and yes, you can bring your own snacks!

“But the wines by law has to be ours,” added Mahrer.

Visit Ruby Blues Winery in person or online at rubyblueswinery.ca

Head further East and drop in to Hillside Winery and Bistro, open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For $15, you can reserve a spot for a seated tasting – a 45 minute deep dive into several of the winery’s winning wines.

Feeling peckish? With a bistro onsite, enjoy your tasting with some bites (coming in May 2025 – the Bistro opens on Apr. 30).

Hillside Winery boasts farm-to-table eats and sustainable wine making, producing natural fruit forward wine.

Visit them online and make a reservation at hillsidewinery.ca or in person at 1350 Naramata Rd.

Just minutes away to finish off your winery crawl is Bench 1775 and take in the 180 degree views of Okanagan Lake on the patio situated on the 30-acre lakefront property.

Take your wine tasting up a notch and enjoy your wine alongside bites made on site at the bistro. Asian-style tapas pair with five wines, including an ice wine, poured at your table.

Bench 1775 is one of the top eight leading wineries in Canada, be sure to try some of their new releases, or the Chill White Wine in a can!

Visit bench1775.com for more information or in person at 1775 Naramata Rd. The tasting room opens in May.

