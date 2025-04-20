Penticton Vees defeat Cranbrook Bucks 3-1 to lead series

Photo: Penticton Vees Hockey Club Penticton Vees defeat the Cranbrook Bucks 3-1 on April 19.

The Penticton Vees defeated the Cranbrook Bucks 3-1 on Saturday night, leading the best of seven series.

Caton Ryan scored the game-winning goal with two minutes remaining in regulation at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

"The Vees now lead the best-of-seven series 2-0, after posting back-to-back 3-1 wins on home ice over the Easter long weekend," reads a Penticton Vees Hockey Club press release.

Ryan's goal broke a 1-1 tie with a pass from Max Heise, blasting the puck from one knee.

Penticton's Ben Merrill and Brock Reinhart also scored after a scoreless first period.

"Merrill opened the scoring early in the second period and Reinhart sealed the win with his empty net goal in the final half minute of the third," continues the press release.

The Vees are now 6-0 in the BCHL Playoffs.

Up next, the Penticton Vees play the Cranbrook Bucks in round two, game three at Western Financial Place on April 23.