Penticton Tim Hortons seeking volunteers to greet guests and sell smile cookies

Photo: File photo Smile Cookie Week will help out the OSNS Legacy Foundation this year

Have a cookie and support local children, all in one delicious bite.

Tim Hortons South Okanagan locations will soon be launching their spring Smile Cookie fundraiser.

Proceeds from stores in Penticton, Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos this year will go directly to the OSNS Legacy Foundation, helping to sustain OSNS child development and treatment programs.

"This is the last year we will be the charity of choice for the South Okanagan Smile Cookie Campaign – our goal is to raise $75,000," they shared.

Tim Hortons is recruiting volunteers to greet guests and help sell smile cookies in the drive-thru at the Fairview and Westminster locations in Penticton.

"We encourage you to be part of this campaign as it's a great way to get involved with OSNS!"

Volunteer time slots are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, April 28 to Sunday, May 4.

"It does not need to be a full two-hour shift—we’d be happy with any time you have."

Reach out to Aiden at [email protected] with any questions and to sign up for a volunteer slot.

Any questions about this year's campaign can be directed to [email protected].