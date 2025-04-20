Summerland rescue sends message of thanks on Easter Weekend

Casey Richardson

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary President Lori Huot-Stewart said she just wanted to say thank you this Easter Weekend.

"We have so many responsibilities in our worlds, and at times it all seems very overwhelming," she shared.

"It's during some of these moments of chaos pressure and that everything seems so out of control that I have some examples of these amazing people that just show up."

Huot-Stewart said the sanctuary in Summerland has been dealing with a broken irrigation line, along with weeks and months of non stop animal situations and medical issues, she felt like she could hardly breathe.

"Then I just kind of look up, and yep, there's my 86 year old dad and my husband and my best friend, they just show up. I think I felt such relief," she added.

"I kind of thought, Man, I feel this must be what one of our animals kind of feel like when somebody takes a moment. With that love and support, I feel like all of this is possible."

The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas, horses and goats.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations.

"So I just wanted to say thank you. It makes me really so appreciative to all our volunteers, and for that fact, all volunteers that volunteer everywhere, what we do really does matter. Take a minute. Appreciate it. Be proud," Huot-Stewart said.

"Happy Easter, everyone."