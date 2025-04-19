Big bear getting active again in the Penticton area serves as a reminder to store attractants properly

Contributed Lisa Jack

A bear that likes to continually visit a home on Penticton Indian Band land is back out again for the spring.

Lisa Jack shared a security video on social media and with Castanet, noting that the bear has been coming by for three years with his mother to the Sumac Court Area.

"I've called him big boy ever since," she shared over Messenger. "Now on his own for two years, he stops by and smells what was cooked for dinner, then leaves."

The bear walked through the property early Saturday morning, at 3:24 a.m., to check out the home and walk up onto the porch.

Jack said the band has set up all their homes with bear-proof totes.

"Everyone is learning new ways to be bear aware and Bear Smart. He will be around until it's time to hibernate or breeding season," she added.

The BC Conservation Officer Service reminds homeowners this spring to secure bear attractants like garbage, bird feeders and pet food.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has said that garbage is a main attractant for black bears.

Residents are reminded to only place garbage out on the morning of collection, never the night before.

Residents are encouraged to report any human-bear conflicts, aggressive bear behaviour, or feeding of dangerous wildlife to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1.877.952.7277.