Penticton’s Busker Program now accepting applications

Photo: Recreation Penticton City of Penticton Busker Program now accepting applications

If you're looking to preform at designated busking areas in Penticton, applications have officially opened for this season.

Penticton’s Busker Program runs from May 15 to October 15, with performances between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. for “street-style” talents.

Busking activities can include:

Playing an instrument or multiple instruments

Performing a song, dance routine, mime act, clowning, juggling, puppetry, comedy or magic

Living statue act

Performing a circle show

The city said designated busking areas are identified by ‘Busk Stop’ signs located throughout downtown, which are at:

1099 Lakeshore Dr. W (at S.S. Sicamous)

Lakeshore Dr. at Power St.

Lakeshore Dr. at Winnipeg St.

Main St. at Lakeshore Dr.

Nanaimo Ave. at Main St.

300 Block Main St.

More details, including application forms, cane be found at the City’s website at penticton.ca/busking