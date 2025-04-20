Penticton two-day fitness competition featured athletes from 29 gyms across BC and Alberta

Photo: Throwdown Series Okanagan Valley Throwdown Brings Fire, Fun, and Podium Finishes to Penticton

The Penticton’s Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre hosted athletes from 29 gyms across BC and Alberta last weekend, as a part of the Okanagan Valley Throwdown (OVT).

The contest was a part of the Throwdown Series, a growing Canadian fitness competition circuit organized by Jennifer and Dave Metituk, owners of Beach City Fitness.

Jennifer said the resort became "transformed into a hub of strength, sweat, and serious determination" on April 5 and 6.

The two-day fitness competition had events featuring Olympic lifting, gymnastics, running, and more.

"For the first time in OVT history, an event was held outside—thanks to the warm (if slightly unpredictable) spring weather. That set the tone for a high-energy weekend, with family, friends, and training partners lining the competition floor to cheer on athletes in one heat after another—many of which ended in photo finishes," Jennifer added.

Beach City Fitness and CrossFit Penticton gym goers took home some hardware from the contest, including:

Dominique Brennan – Gold, Intermediate Women (Individual) – CrossFit Penticton

Myioko McKeown – Silver, RX Women (Individual) – Beach City Fitness

Kellie Bigley – Silver, Scaled Women (Individual) – Beach City Fitness

Ladies RX Trios – Gold – CrossFit Penticton

Men’s Intermediate Trios – Silver – CrossFit Penticton

“I didn’t know what to expect — I’ve never done anything like this before,” Bigley shared in the news release, who was competing in her first event.

“I did better than I expected and had so much fun. Now I just want to sleep!”

Jennifer said a highlight of the weekend came from Lucian Aprille of CrossFit Vernon, who took home gold in his very first Throwdown.

"At just 14 years old, Lucian proved he’s one to watch, finishing strong in every event and handling the pressure like a seasoned competitor," she added.

The OVT is the first of three competitions in this year’s series.

Up next is the Richmond Throwdown, taking place Sept. 27–28 at the Richmond Olympic Oval, followed by a Calgary event in October, with more details coming soon.

"The Throwdown Series is open to all athletes, not just those who train at CrossFit gyms—anyone ready to test their limits is welcome."

For more photos, full results, and upcoming event info, head to www.throwdownseries.ca.