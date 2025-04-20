Photo: City of Penticton Penticton's annual pool maintenance shut down will be extended to 7 weeks

The City of Penticton's annual pool shut down will be a bit longer this year, due to necessary facility upgrades.

The regular maintenance will be extended an additional three weeks this year for a total seven-week shut down, beginning Saturday, Aug. 9 through to Thursday, Sept. 25.

The city said in a news release that the longer shut down will include work on the replacement of sprinkler heads, repairs and replacements of the sprinkler system pipework, along with duct cleaning, servicing HVAC units and re-grouting the steam and sauna room.



All active pool passes will be adjusted according to the length of the shutdown.

Other Community Centre facilities are open as usual, including regular fitness and recreation programming.

For any questions, contact recreation staff at [email protected] or call the Community Centre at 250-490-2426 ext. 6.