Penticton City Council to consider implementing free parking for people with disabilities policy

City of Penticton to consider free parking for people with disabilities policy

Penticton City Council will be considering implementing an initiative that supports the goals outlined in their accessibility plan.

On Tuesday, staff will present a policy to "allow free parking for individuals with disabilities displaying a valid disability parking placard in City of Penticton paid parking lots and on-street city metered parking spaces for the period time permitted."

In staff's report, they stated that the current practice within the bylaw department is already set up to refrain from issuing tickets to vehicles displaying valid disabled parking placards.

"This practice, although not formalized, aligns with the City of Penticton’s commitments creating a livable and accessible community. By formalizing this practice into a council policy, the aim is to ensure consistency and clarity in the approach to parking enforcement for people with disabilities," the report reads.

Research conducted by staff indicates a strong correlation between disability and poverty.

They state that "people with disabilities, permanent and temporary, are more likely to experience poverty due to various barriers, including limited access to employment, lower wages, and higher medical expenses."

Staff hopes that this initiative might help ease the financial burdens associated with parking.

The City of Penticton already implemented a Free Parking for Veteran Plates policy in 2019, which provides free parking for vehicles displaying valid BC Veteran license plates in the same manner.

Staff said they expect the financial impact to be nominal given the relatively small number of disabled parking spots.

Council will discuss the policy on Tuesday.