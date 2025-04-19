District of Summerland receives national award for financial reporting for third consecutive year

Photo: File photo The District of Summerland has been awarded for its financial reporting in the 2023 fiscal year.

For the third consecutive year, the District of Summerland is being recognized for their annual financial report.

The district received the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the 2023 fiscal year.

The awards were started to encourage local governments around the country to produce and publish high-quality financial reports, with high standards including demonstration of a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" about a given municipality's financial story.

“Receiving this recognition for the third straight year speaks not only to the District’s high standards for financial reporting but also to our commitment to transparency. Congratulations to our Finance Team for ensuring municipal financial data remains openly available and accessible," Mayor Doug Holmes said in a news release.

The Government Finance Officers Association which administers the award "advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research" for more than 21,000 members.