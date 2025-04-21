Penticton Secondary School fundraising for Dry Grad with the Royal Flush of 2025

Photo: Pexels stock image From May 5 to 30, grads will be dropping decorated toilets at the doors of Pentictonites and Penticton local businesses to raise money for graduation.

Are you up for helping some high school grads while joining in a gag?

The Penticton Secondary School graduating class of 2025 and the Pen High Dry Grad committee are hosting a fundraiser that lasts the entire month of May and involves businesses all over Penticton.

Marketed as the "crappiest fundraiser yet", grads will be dropping decorated toilets at the doors of Pentictonites, and Penticton local businesses.

A note will be attached to the porcelain throne, letting them know that they have been "toileted."

The note will include instructions on how to get rid of it and how they can choose the next victim to receive it.

A larger donation can ensure your lawn stays safe from another unwelcome drop-off.

The fundraiser runs from May 5 to the 30, so watch out for some unique lawn decorations around town.