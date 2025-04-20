'Getting hands dirty for a good cause': Earth Week events held across the South Okanagan

Photo: District of Summerland The South Okanagan community is coming together to celebrate Earth Day.

Committed to climate action and building on advancing local initiatives, groups across the South Okanagan are hosting numerous events for Earth Week.

Earth Day falls on Tuesday, April 22 this year and is the 55th anniversary of people fighting for climate solutions.

Penticton will be hosting two big events on Tuesday.

Seniors for Climate South Okanagan said they are worried about wildfires and smoke, floods, droughts, extreme heat, and food shortages.

"We are worried about soaring costs for insurance, evacuations, and healthcare due to climate events. We are worried about the world we are leaving to our grandchildren," the group shared in a news release.

"We can build a better, climate - safe community for all."

The group is inviting children, families, and local artists to use the crafted ropes of Climate Prayer Flags to make a Chain of Hope for Climate from the Sicamous towards the Peach on Tuesday.

The rally begins at 10 a.m., which is also a ProD Day for Penticton students, at the SS Sicamous on Lakeshore Drive.

For more information, reach out to [email protected] or to join Seniors for Climate South Okanagan.

Also on Tuesday, the Lakeside Resort will host an inaugural event featuring speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities—hoping to help residents learn how to grow local food.

"With food security and sustainability becoming increasingly important, this event aims to inspire, educate, and connect people who are passionate about local food production," event organized shared.

"Whether you're a seasoned gardener, a balcony grower, a parent wanting to teach kids about food, or simply curious about where your next meal comes from, this event is for you."

The day includes that chance to learn about local initiatives, like the Naramata Lane Project, converting underused back lane spaces into flowers and food-growing areas.

"Our goal is to build a stronger, more resilient food community in Penticton," organizer Rachael Gurevitch said in the news release .

"When we grow even a little of our own food, we take a step toward sustainability, health, and connection. This Earth Day, we're planting the seeds--literally and figuratively--for a greener future."

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Resort. Admission is free or by donation.

The District of Summerland is back with a week full of environmentally-focused events for residents in their 16th Annual Earth Week celebrations.

Running from April 22-27, the district said this year’s theme is ‘YOU can make a difference!,’ which recognizes "individual actions that can be taken by residents to make a difference in their lifestyle or community while being sustainable."

Official Earth Day celebration for the area started in 2007, when members of the Summerland Environmental Science Group (SESG) coordinated a community tree-planting event along Centennial Trail.

"In 2010, the celebration became ‘Earth Week’ with the whole community engaged in a week-long set of events and activities," they added.

The 2025 Earth Week Free Events include a virtual workshop on April 22 and 24, one about sustainable food, and the other money saving tips with the planet in mind. The virtual event that will have an in-person option at the Summerland Library. Registration is required.

On Saturday April 26, residents can come check out the Heat Pump Retrofit Workshop at the Penticton Public Library.

The event starts at 9:30 am and runs to 12 noon, with coffee and snacks provided.

Residents, installers and local government will share information about heat pump retrofits and personal experiences retrofitting homes. Registration is encouraged.

On Sunday April 27, the 19th Annual Earth Day Community Planting event and Earth Week Fair at Memorial Park by the stairs will kick off at 10 am.

"Come join us to plant native species along the steep slopes and visit some of the local organizations and businesses at the fair," the district shared.

Partnering with the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS), the goal is to expand the planting area started in 2024.

“We are excited to see the transformation at Memorial Park, with the removal of invasive trees and now a second year of planting indigenous species. We are so appreciative of community members helping to ensure the continued well-being of our community,” Lisa Scott, Executive Director of OASISS said in the news release.

Community members can come join in and help with the planting of native trees, shrubs, wildflowers and grasses.

The Summerland Fire Department will be in attendance to help assist with plant watering.

"In addition to planting, a community fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with family oriented games. Bring the kids and family to help revitalize Memorial Park," the district added.

"Let’s invest in our planet and help increase insect and bird diversity. Volunteers are asked to bring their own shovels, rakes, and reusable water bottle."

OASISS will be providing free gardening gloves to volunteers.

"Enjoy getting your hands dirty for a good cause."

For more details on the Earth Week events and registration, head to www.summerland.ca/earthweek.