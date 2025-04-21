Photo: Photos by Pharos? Canadian Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign sending Pentictonite to South Africa

A long-time resident of the South Okanagan has been chosen to be one of 20 Canadians to visit South Africa in May, as part of the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.

The organization, which is part of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, arranges for the Canadian grannies to meet African grannies who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS and observe their projects.

Cheryl Halsted is a grandmother of three who lives in Penticton and has been volunteering at the local senior centre and Grandmothers for Africa, South Okanagan for eight years.

The retired teacher is an avid paddler in the local seniors’ dragonboat team, who will be going to South Africa and Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, for the first time. She's actually never been south of the equator.

To be chosen for the grandmothers movement, Halsted had to write an in-depth, five-page application for the Africa trip. She waited four months to hear if she was successful.

She shared that when she heard that she was “in”, she was almost breathless with delight.

"The African tour is being undertaken in the hopes of raising the Canadian campaign’s profile after COVID took a serious toll on local fundraising and active volunteers dropped by fifty percent," the organization shared.

Grandmothers for Africa South Okanagan has vowed to keep fundraising until the virus has been eradicated in Africa.

All the trip’s costs for the Canadian grandmothers are paid for by them, while the foundation is paying for the African grandmothers’ participation.

Halsted said that she had no idea what to expect on this trip.

“It’s a big unknown, and I plan to keep an open mind and to learn. I hope to see how the Stephen Lewis Foundation and our funding improves lives," she added.

“I can’t wait to discover in person what I’ve read about."

When the Canadian grandmothers return home from the trip, they work to spread the word to increase awareness and donations to the cause.

“I’ll never have this opportunity again,” Halsted added.

To learn more about the Canadian Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign, click here.