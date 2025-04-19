Dashcam footage shows car crashing head-on into a semi truck on Highway 97 in Penticton

Contributed Skilled Truckers Canada

Traffic on Highway 97 heading north out of Penticton was hindered on Thursday night after a car crashed head-on into a semi truck.

In a video shared by Skilled Truckers Canada, a white SUV can be seen speeding around the corner heading north, before heading over the median into the far southbound lane, smashing into the semi's left side.

Western Turf Farms shared in a social media post that the crash, which hit one of their trucks, "was no accident, it was pure recklessness."

"A driver car consumed by the thrill of a race with a pick up truck lost control and hit one of our trucks head-on, driven by @richie.rindt. It was a wild, crazy, and completely avoidable situation," they shared.