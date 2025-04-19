Penticton & Area Cycling Association's program offers mountain biking club to youth facing financial barriers

Photo: PACA A Penticton & Area Cycling Association (PACA) program is looking to bring in more youth facing financial barriers to join in Mountain biking.

The Gear'd Up youth program is a free program funded by a private donor that provides an opportunity for eight youth in the South Okanagan.

Kids get to have access to equipment, mountain bike skills coaching and basic bike mechanic skills to explore and develop their demonstrated interest in mountain biking.



"This program is offered to youth facing financial barriers that would make it challenging to gain entry into the sport," PACA shared.



"Do you know a youth who would qualify and benefit from this amazing opportunity?"



For more information or to apply on online, click here.



Questions can also be directed to program coordinators via email at [email protected]