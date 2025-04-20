Penticton Tennis Club Open House to welcome in all levels into the sport with a free tennis lesson

Photo: Penticton Tennis Club Penticton Tennis Club hosting Open House on May 18

Dust off your racquets, and bring a family member or some friends to the Penticton Tennis Club Open House next month.

The PTC will be hosting an Open House on Sunday, May 18th, which includes a snack and free tennis lesson.

All ages are welcome to the club, and they have racquets available, if needed, for all levels.

"The game of tennis offers a wide range of social and physical benefits, and it’s a lot of fun!" the club shared in their announcement.

"Our coaching staff will be on hand to provide some fun drills and basic lessons. As well, members will be on hand to give advice on how to become a PTC member, or to provide general information about other tennis courts in Penticton."

The PTC said they still have limited space available in our Saturday morning Junior program and in the upcoming summer camps.

The Open House will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information contact or Bob or Kersten Grant at [email protected]